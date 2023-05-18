Chancellor announces UWEC-BC to offer four-year degree

UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt, at right, speaks with Supervisor Fran Langman, at left, prior to the start of the County Board meeting. With them are UW-EC — Barron County Campus Director Abbey Fischer and Supervisor Bun Hanson.

 Photo by Ruth Erickson

UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt shared a big announcement with the Barron County Board of Supervisors at their Monday evening meeting. He said the “hot off the press” news is that they have submitted a request to the UW System to begin offering a four-year degree in fall 2024 at UW-EC — Barron County.

Schmidt said it would be a a Bachelor of Science in Professional Studies, noting a BS is far more recognizable to employers and opens more doors. He said it will have the flexibility to allow students to design their own program — complete online, in-person at either campus, or a hybrid of the two formats.

