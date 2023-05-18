...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 PM CDT FRIDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
12:00 PM CDT friday. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and St. Croix.
Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state
from northwest-to-southeast beginning around noon today.
PM2.5 concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before
steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. Areas further west will have the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further northeast
will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE
air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, plese see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt, at right, speaks with Supervisor Fran Langman, at left, prior to the start of the County Board meeting. With them are UW-EC — Barron County Campus Director Abbey Fischer and Supervisor Bun Hanson.
UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt shared a big announcement with the Barron County Board of Supervisors at their Monday evening meeting. He said the “hot off the press” news is that they have submitted a request to the UW System to begin offering a four-year degree in fall 2024 at UW-EC — Barron County.
Schmidt said it would be a a Bachelor of Science in Professional Studies, noting a BS is far more recognizable to employers and opens more doors. He said it will have the flexibility to allow students to design their own program — complete online, in-person at either campus, or a hybrid of the two formats.
