Gov. Tony Evers will deliver his 2023 State of the State address live in the Assembly Chambers at the Wisconsin State Capitol, 2 E. Main St., Madison, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

In addition to delivering the speech live in the Assembly Chambers, the governor’s speech will be livestreamed on his YouTube channel and Facebook page for members of the public.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments