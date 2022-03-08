MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers Tuesday, as average gas prices in Wisconsin near $4 per gallon after jumping more than 50 cents in the last week, is urging the U.S. Congress to act by suspending the federal gas tax. In a joint letter to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Evers joined several governors in urging quick passage of The Gas Prices Relief Act of 2022, which would lower gas prices through the end of 2022.
According to the American Automobile Association, the average price of gas in Wisconsin is currently $3.942 per gallon compared to $3.377 just one week ago on March 1 and $2.646 per gallon at this time one year ago. The Gas Prices Relief Act would help bring down gas prices by suspending the federal gas tax, which is 18.4 cents per gallon, until Jan. 1. Additionally, the Gas Prices Relief Act would require the secretary of the U.S. Department of Treasury to monitor the program and take appropriate enforcement actions in order to ensure oil and gas companies pass savings from the gas tax suspension onto consumers, rather than using it to increase their profits. The legislation would also ensure solvency of the federal Highway Trust Fund by requiring the U.S. Department of Treasury to transfer general fund dollars to offset revenue lost from the suspended gas tax. This provision would protect the Highway Trust Fund’s ability to finance construction and maintenance projects on roads, bridges, and highways under the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.