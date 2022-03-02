The governor flew in Wednesday to congratulate Rice Lake and three other western Wisconsin communities for being recipients of more than $8 million total in Neighborhood Investment Fund grants geared toward community building and pandemic recovery efforts.

Rice Lake received $3,157,057 to put toward its $4.9 million project to rebuild North Main Street between Evans and Water streets, which includes the historic downtown, and Gov. Tony Evers stopped by City Hall personally to present the symbolic check.

