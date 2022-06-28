THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
412 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
ANOKA CHISAGO DAKOTA
HENNEPIN ISANTI RAMSEY
SCOTT WASHINGTON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
RICE
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
GOODHUE
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON POLK RUSK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY,
CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, FARIBAULT, HASTINGS, HUDSON,
LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, OSCEOLA, RED WING, RICE LAKE,
RIVER FALLS, SHAKOPEE, ST PAUL, AND STILLWATER.
Gov. Evers, AG Kaul announce direct legal challenge to Wisconsin’s 1800s-era criminal abortion ban
MILWAUKEE — Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul announced a new lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban. The lawsuit comes just days after the U.S. Supreme Court released a decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pa. v. Casey, upending nearly 50 years of a constitutional right to abortion that Wisconsinites and Americans have relied upon for almost five decades. Evers and Kaul blasted the Supreme Court decision last week, vowing to fight to defend reproductive freedom, including access to safe, legal abortion in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban — which originated in 1849 before the Civil War and at a time when Wisconsin women did not have the right to vote — would ban nearly all abortions in Wisconsin, including in cases of rape and incest. In anticipation of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs and the prospect of Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban potentially going into effect, healthcare providers in Wisconsin have already begun halting abortion procedures across the state.
