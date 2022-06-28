MILWAUKEE — Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul announced a new lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban. The lawsuit comes just days after the U.S. Supreme Court released a decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pa. v. Casey, upending nearly 50 years of a constitutional right to abortion that Wisconsinites and Americans have relied upon for almost five decades. Evers and Kaul blasted the Supreme Court decision last week, vowing to fight to defend reproductive freedom, including access to safe, legal abortion in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban — which originated in 1849 before the Civil War and at a time when Wisconsin women did not have the right to vote — would ban nearly all abortions in Wisconsin, including in cases of rape and incest. In anticipation of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs and the prospect of Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban potentially going into effect, healthcare providers in Wisconsin have already begun halting abortion procedures across the state.

