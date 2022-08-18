Ron Johnson

Two-term GOP U.S. Senator Ron Johnson answers questions at a meet-and-greet on Wednesday at Veteran’s Memorial City Park in Rice Lake.

 Photo by Michelle Jensen

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, who is seeking his third term in Washington, D.C., stopped in Rice Lake Wednesday afternoon to answer questions about his campaign and goals if reelected.

Speaking before the event, which drew about 50 people, the Republican said that he and his opponent, Democrat Mandela Barnes, have two completely different visions for America.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments