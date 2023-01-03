Sons of Norway, Dovre Lodge, will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m., in the fellowship hall at Chetek Lutheran Church. A potluck supper will be served. Bring your favorite dish or dessert to share. The program will be Glimpses of Modern Life in Norway through the eyes of Pastor Guy Redfield, who served a congregation in Oslo; and Patrick and Kristi Anderson, who traveled as students through Norway. All interested are welcome to the evening of food, fellowship and and fun.

