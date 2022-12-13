Wisconsin gas prices have fallen below $3 per gallon, but diesel prices remain higher than they were a year ago.

According to figures from AAA, the average cost of regular gasoline has fallen from $3.65 last month to $2.85 this month, while the average cost of diesel has declined from $5.13 to $4.28. Gas prices today are lower than their $3.03 average this time last year, but the price of diesel is about 90 cents per gallon higher than it was last December when the average was $3.39.

