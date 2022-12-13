...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and
west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
featured
Gas in Wisconsin is cheaper than $3 per gallon, but not diesel
Wisconsin gas prices have fallen below $3 per gallon, but diesel prices remain higher than they were a year ago.
According to figures from AAA, the average cost of regular gasoline has fallen from $3.65 last month to $2.85 this month, while the average cost of diesel has declined from $5.13 to $4.28. Gas prices today are lower than their $3.03 average this time last year, but the price of diesel is about 90 cents per gallon higher than it was last December when the average was $3.39.
