Game night for grades 6-12 is Monday, July 24 at 4 p.m. on the first floor of the Rice Lake Public Library. Games of Jackbox, Minecraft Realms, and Switch are rotated weekly.

The sing along and dance along music of the Polka Dot Zebras will be at the library on Wednesday, July 26. Families are invited to gather at 3:30 p.m. to make their very own musical instruments with the sing along and dance along music of the group to start at 4:30 p.m.

  

