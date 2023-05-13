Deputy Killed

Law enforcement members comfort each other after St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising's body was carried into a Baldwin funeral home Sunday, May 7

HUDSON — Some 1,500 law enforcement officers from several states were among 3,000 mourners paying final respects Friday to a Wisconsin sheriff's deputy who was fatally shot by a suspected drunken driver during a traffic stop.

The funeral for St. Croix County Sheriff's Deputy Kaitlin "Kaitie" R. Leising was held in the gymnasium of Hudson High School while a montage of photos from her life were shown on a large screen overhead. Leising's family, including her wife, Courtney, and their 3-month-old son, Syler, stood to the side of the casket, hugging visitors.

Over a thousand law enforcement officers from around the U.S. gathered for the funeral service for St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitlin “Kaitie” R. Leising, Friday in Hudson. Hundreds of law enforcement officers from several states joined other mourners in paying final respects Friday to a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot by a suspected drunken driver during a traffic stop. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
A Wisconsin State Police Trooper present family members with an American flag at the funeral service for St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitlin “Kaitie” R. Leising, Friday in Hudson. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department.

