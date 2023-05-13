Over a thousand law enforcement officers from around the U.S. gathered for the funeral service for St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitlin “Kaitie” R. Leising, Friday in Hudson. Hundreds of law enforcement officers from several states joined other mourners in paying final respects Friday to a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot by a suspected drunken driver during a traffic stop. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
Over a thousand law enforcement officers from around the U.S. gather for the funeral service for St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitlin “Kaitie” R. Leising, Friday in Hudson. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
Over a thousand law enforcement officers from around the U.S. gathered for the funeral service for St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitlin “Kaitie” R. Leising, Friday in Hudson, Wis. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
A procession of dozens of law enforcement vehicles follow the vehicle carrying St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising's body near a Baldwin funeral home Sunday, May 7. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)
A Wisconsin State Police Trooper present family members with an American flag at the funeral service for St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitlin “Kaitie” R. Leising, Friday in Hudson. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
Over a thousand law enforcement officers from around the U.S. gather for the funeral service for St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitlin “Kaitie” R. Leising, Friday in Hudson. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
Glen Stubbe
Over a thousand law enforcement officers from around the U.S. gathered for the funeral service for St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitlin “Kaitie” R. Leising, Friday in Hudson, Wis. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
Glen Stubbe
A procession of dozens of law enforcement vehicles follow the vehicle carrying St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising's body near a Baldwin funeral home Sunday, May 7. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)
Jeff Wheeler
A small memorial where St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising was killed is displayed Sunday, May 7, just south of Glenwood City, Wis. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)
HUDSON — Some 1,500 law enforcement officers from several states were among 3,000 mourners paying final respects Friday to a Wisconsin sheriff's deputy who was fatally shot by a suspected drunken driver during a traffic stop.
The funeral for St. Croix County Sheriff's Deputy Kaitlin "Kaitie" R. Leising was held in the gymnasium of Hudson High School while a montage of photos from her life were shown on a large screen overhead. Leising's family, including her wife, Courtney, and their 3-month-old son, Syler, stood to the side of the casket, hugging visitors.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.