Friendship Association provides bench to encourage international connections

Rice Lake International Friendship Association board members proudly show the bench they had made to encourage the furthering of international friendships. It will be given to the Rice Lake High School for placement in its atrium or other common area. From left, board members are Joe Huftel, Mickey Gabriel, Sandie Bohn, Lori Rae, Terri Mikyska, Mary Hankins, Amy Kelsey and Deb Schmidt. Missing are Amy Korbel, Jill Alton and Mary Thoreson.

 Photo by Ruth Erickson

A new friendship bench was on display at the annual meeting of the Rice Lake International Friendship Association's annual meeting Sunday afternoon in the Rice Lake Public Library's meeting room. RLIFA recently purchased it and plans to give it to the Rice Lake High School in a visual gesture to encourage international friendships.

The members got the idea for it from Rice Lake's Sister City of Zamberk in the Czech Republic, which has a Sister Cities Friendship Bench outside their public library. Its bench features a handshake and flags of each country.

