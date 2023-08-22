The Cumberland Municipal Airport is the site of free airplane rides, weather permitting, provided by Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 631, on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in conjunction with the Cumberland Rutabaga Fest. The airport is at 865 21st Ave., Cumberland. A parent or guardian must be present to sign permission forms.

It is recommended to preregister for a time online at youngeaglesday.org/?5792.

  

