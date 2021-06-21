The Catholic Order of Foresters, a fraternal organization, is having a potluck picnic at noon on Sunday at Tourist Park in Cumberland.

The public is invited to attend the day of fun and games for the entire family to find out more about the organization.

The order also will be collecting non-perishable food items to donate to a local food shelf as part of the Feeding God's children program.

