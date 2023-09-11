The Rice Lake Community Health Foundation has awarded Nature’s Edge Therapy Center up to $50,000 in a matching grant for therapy scholarships this year.

This is Nature’s Edge’s only fundraiser to ensure that its mission continues, and a donation now will have the greatest impact, turning every $1 into $2.50 for patients in financial need.

  

