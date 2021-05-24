Paige Diercks is the May 25 Rice Lake Fortnightly Club's Senior Girl honoree.
The daughter of Steve and Jennie Diercks, she has excelled in academics and was selected to be in the National Honor Society both her junior and senior years. She was accepted into the Honors program at SNC and will be graduating with Summa Cum Laude. She has also been involved in the Future Business Leaders of America.
Diercks enjoys several sports such as tennis, where she was a State qualifier her senior year. Basketball, along with softball, have played an important part in her last four years. During this time, she was named an all-conference player for softball, plus she was selected by teammates and coaches as the tennis captain her senior year. Her involvement in these sports did not stop there as she mentored in a variety of youth programs, like leading open gym sessions, Rice Lake Girls Softball tournaments, as well as organizing and running a youth camp to teach basic techniques of tennis.
She has found pleasure in volunteering through her church and other community service activities such as Vacation Bible School, church youth groups, projects like the Salvation Army bell ringing, singing to the residents at local nursing homes and collecting food for the local food pantry. She was honored by being elected to represent the Heart of the North Conference on the Northwest Synod Youth Board. She can be found delivering meals for Meals on Wheels and the Lunch Bunch Program through the Elks. The Lunch Bunch is a program that provides food for kids at the library throughout the summer. Further she has donated many hours to the Rice Lake Hockey Association by working in their concession stand.
Diercks has been busy working within her community through a variety of jobs, such as the Rice Lake Animal Hospital, where her duties include janitorial work as well as helping with the animals; and Cookin’up a Storm, where she assisted with catering duties at weddings and large group events. Currently she is working at the Caddy Shack Pizza in Rice Lake.
She will be attending St. Norbert College in De Pere, where she will be majoring in biochemistry.
