The Rice Lake Fortnightly Club salutes Senior Honoree Jaymee Sevals, daughter of Stacee Sevals. She was recognized at at club's March 28 meeting.

The senior is a member of the National Honor Society and has served her school community as a four-year member of the Student Council and a three-year Freshman Homeroom Mentor.

