Fortnightly Club donates to 20 local organizations

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 PM CDT FRIDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
12:00 PM CDT friday. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and St. Croix.
Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state
from northwest-to-southeast beginning around noon today.
PM2.5 concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before
steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. Areas further west will have the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further northeast
will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE
air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, plese see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Back row, from left, are Pam Forrester, Fortnightly president; Nicole R. Howard, Benjamin’s House; Deanna Aubart, Dreamship; Tamara Schutz, Pioneer Village Museum; Nicky Repka, Field of Dreams; Randy Drost, Rice Lake Aquatic Center; and Mike Farrel, Rice Lake Area Free Clinic. Front row, from left, are: Lori Zahrbock, Boys and Girls Club; Duana Bremer, Salvation Army; Melinda Pedersen, Kinship of Rice Lake; Alisa Lammers, Daybreak; Jim Sevals, Rice Lake Pickleball; and Candace Falk, FN Civics Chair and Friends of the Rice Lake Public Library. Not pictured: Community Cat Rescue and Adoption, Great Lakes Forestry Museum, Music in the Park, Rice Lake Hospice, Northern Star Theatre, Red Barn Theatre, Rice Lake Senior Center, and Katmandu school supplies delivered by Mary Hoeft.
The Rice Lake Fortnightly Club has recently announced the recipients of its civic donations of $11,500. Distributed among 20 local organizations and people, the club, founded in July of 1899, has continually looked for ways to serve and better the community.
The annual Hollyberry Luncheon, a festive holiday event just prior to Thanksgiving, has been the major source of funding for the organization to meet these objectives.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.