Fortnightly Club donates to 20 local organizations

Back row, from left, are Pam Forrester, Fortnightly president; Nicole R. Howard, Benjamin’s House; Deanna Aubart, Dreamship; Tamara Schutz, Pioneer Village Museum; Nicky Repka, Field of Dreams; Randy Drost, Rice Lake Aquatic Center; and Mike Farrel, Rice Lake Area Free Clinic. Front row, from left, are: Lori Zahrbock, Boys and Girls Club; Duana Bremer, Salvation Army; Melinda Pedersen, Kinship of Rice Lake; Alisa Lammers, Daybreak; Jim Sevals, Rice Lake Pickleball; and Candace Falk, FN Civics Chair and Friends of the Rice Lake Public Library. Not pictured: Community Cat Rescue and Adoption, Great Lakes Forestry Museum, Music in the Park, Rice Lake Hospice, Northern Star Theatre, Red Barn Theatre, Rice Lake Senior Center, and Katmandu school supplies delivered by Mary Hoeft.

 Photo submitted

The Rice Lake Fortnightly Club has recently announced the recipients of its civic donations of $11,500. Distributed among 20 local organizations and people, the club, founded in July of 1899, has continually looked for ways to serve and better the community.

The annual Hollyberry Luncheon, a festive holiday event just prior to Thanksgiving, has been the major source of funding for the organization to meet these objectives.

