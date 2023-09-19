The Rice Lake Fortnightly Club's first Senior Girl Honoree of the year is Emily Mofle, daughter of Amy and Phil Mofle.

She currently has a 3.992 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. She has received academic awards in grades 9-11 and was selected last year as Student of the Term in Social Studies.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments