A former Rice Lake woman has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to fifth-offense operating while intoxicated on Monday in Barron County Circuit Court.

Kaye L. Luehring, 48, now of Barron, had been charged with the felony count and two misdemeanors — operating while revoked and bail jumping — on Aug. 4.

