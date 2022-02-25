The former executive director of Rice Lake Tourism and Retail Development Commission has filed suit against the city, tourism organization, mayor and a tourism commissioner alleging wrongful termination of her employment.
According to the complaint filed in Barron County Circuit Court, Nicole Repka served as executive director of Rice Lake Tourism from March 2010 until she was fired on May 18 by Mayor Michael Diercks and Commissioner Dan Lawler, who also serves as a member of the City Council.
Repka alleges that the termination occurred without the review, approval, motion or action by either the Chamber of Commerce or Rice Lake Tourism.
Repka served notice of circumstance giving rise to claim with the city of Rice Lake, Tourism and Retail Development Commission, Diercks and Lawler on Sept. 1.
The Rice Lake City Council disallowed Repka’s claim at a regular council meeting on Nov. 23, and the complaint says she received notice of the resolution on Dec. 7.
Rice Lake Tourism, Diercks and Lawler did not disallow the claims with 120 days, but they were deemed disallowed because they did not respond.
According to Repka’s complaint, the defendants interfered with her employment without right, privilege or justification and that Diercks’ and Lawler’s interference was intentional. As a result, Repka says, she has suffered pecuniary harm as a result of the defendants.
Repka seeks relief from pecuniary damages, damages for emotional injury and harm, punitive damages from Diercks and Lawler, and any other relief the court deems appropriate.
Furthermore, Repka demands a 12-person jury trial.
The defendants have 45 days to respond. If they do not the court may grant judgment against them.
