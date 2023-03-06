Two cases against a former Rice Lake man have been dismissed as he successfully completed the terms of his deferred prosecution agreement.

Richard Lee Johnson, 38, now of Barron, had two counts of battery to a police officer, battery, possession of methamphetamine and resisting an officer charges dismissed in one case. In another case, a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine also was dismissed on Friday in Barron County Circuit Court.

