A former Barron County man facing felony charges of child sexual exploitation-produce, perform, etc., and possession of child pornography, has had four new charges filed against him in a second case.

Derek R. Salewski, 23, now of Osceola, was charged with four felony counts of possess/distribute/exhibit an intimate representation on Aug. 2 in Barron County Circuit Court.

