Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #210 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Aug. 23, in honor of U.S. Army Cpl. Donald L. DuPont, who lost his life in the Korean War and whose remains have been identified and returned to Wisconsin for burial in Fairchild.

“The effort to see Cpl. DuPont returned home to Wisconsin was an endeavor that took the cooperation, coordination, and dedication of many, and we are grateful for the effort to ensure no service member is left behind,” said Evers. “We are glad that Cpl. DuPont can now be laid to rest in peace. Wisconsin will forever remember his service and his sacrifice.”

  

