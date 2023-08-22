...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105.
* WHERE...Barron and Rusk Counties.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower
one's tolerance of it over time. The extreme heat may also lead
to buckling roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Flags to be flown ta half-staff in honor of Korean War veteran
Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #210 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Aug. 23, in honor of U.S. Army Cpl. Donald L. DuPont, who lost his life in the Korean War and whose remains have been identified and returned to Wisconsin for burial in Fairchild.
“The effort to see Cpl. DuPont returned home to Wisconsin was an endeavor that took the cooperation, coordination, and dedication of many, and we are grateful for the effort to ensure no service member is left behind,” said Evers. “We are glad that Cpl. DuPont can now be laid to rest in peace. Wisconsin will forever remember his service and his sacrifice.”
