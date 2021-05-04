Motorists driving the intersection at Highways 53 and 48 in Rice Lake might encounter daytime lane and shoulder closures as finishing work from 2020’s improvement project is completed this month.
The work, scheduled to be completed by May 27, will include removing the temporary connection from the northbound Highway 53 off-ramp to Stout Street and completing:
- Final restoration of disturbed ground.
- Asphalt paving under the Highway 53 bridges.
- Erosion control measures.
- General project site clean-up and finishing.
Roadways will remain open, but the work will result in shoulder closures and daytime lane closures controlled by flagging operations. The latter might result in minor delays to motorists.
The $5 million project included completely reconstructing Highway 48 from West Avenue to Bear Paw Avenue, adding roundabouts at the Highway 48-West Avenue intersection and the north- and southbound Highway 53 ramp terminals at Highway 48 and installing traffic signals and pavement markings at the Bear Paw Avenue intersection. Construction began in April 2020 and concluded in November.
