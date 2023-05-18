Billy Felz has been named vice chancellor for enrollment management at UW-Eau Claire after serving as the interim leader in the cabinet-level administrative position the past two years.

In making the announcement, Chancellor James Schmidt said Felz’s experience in the interim position demonstrated data-driven focus on recruiting and retaining students. Felz displayed his ability to support and shape an effective divisional team that will enable him to continue UW-Eau Claire’s momentum in strengthening its enrollment and assuring student success, according to the chancellor.

