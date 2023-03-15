The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has amended the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Bivalent to provide for a single booster dose of the vaccine in children six months through four years of age at least two months after completion of primary vaccination with three doses of the monovalent (single strain) Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Children who completed their three-dose primary series with the monovalent COVID-19 vaccine more than two months ago are now eligible to receive a single booster dose Bivalent.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments