...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter says, "AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning for days about an organized cluster of thunderstorms to intensity over Wisconsin today and race southeastward, bringing the widespread risk for damaging winds and flash flooding as well as large hail and a localized tornado. If the severe thunderstorms intensify and congeal into a complex quickly, they may even evolve into a derecho — known for their ability to produce widespread damaging winds over several hundred miles. This dynamic situation has a dangerous look to us and may result in destructive winds causing significant damage and widespread power outages.
"This windstorm is expected to persist into the overnight hours. People and businesses in the path of the storm should have multiple ways to get weather warnings in order to stay informed about immediate risks to their community; this is especially important when damaging thunderstorms are expected at night when many people are asleep. AccuWeather’s innovative new Premium+ feature, which people can activate in the AccuWeather app, is a great additional resource for this situation.
