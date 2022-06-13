AccuWeather

AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter says, "AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning for days about an organized cluster of thunderstorms to intensity over Wisconsin today and race southeastward, bringing the widespread risk for damaging winds and flash flooding as well as large hail and a localized tornado. If the severe thunderstorms intensify and congeal into a complex quickly, they may even evolve into a derecho — known for their ability to produce widespread damaging winds over several hundred miles. This dynamic situation has a dangerous look to us and may result in destructive winds causing significant damage and widespread power outages.

"This windstorm is expected to persist into the overnight hours. People and businesses in the path of the storm should have multiple ways to get weather warnings in order to stay informed about immediate risks to their community; this is especially important when damaging thunderstorms are expected at night when many people are asleep. AccuWeather’s innovative new Premium+ feature, which people can activate in the AccuWeather app, is a great additional resource for this situation.

