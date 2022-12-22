MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday that his administration is keeping a close eye on state devices that use TikTok, a popular social media app that national lawmakers proposed banning just a day earlier.

Evers told the Wisconsin State Journal that his office is in frequent contact with the FBI and emergency management officials to make sure the app doesn't pose a security risk, but the governor said he isn't looking to outlaw the platform on state devices.

