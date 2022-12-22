...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND
FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Other than light flurries, snow has ended across the area. The
main concern transitions to blowing snow which has already picked
up in western Minnesota, eventually spreading over to all portions
of the coverage area by Friday morning. In addition, arctic air
with dangerously cold wind chills will spread across the region.
This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with
wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid
traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the
last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage
and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and
evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, and in portions of
western Wisconsin beginning Friday morning as winds increase.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow expected.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Mille Lacs, Kanabec and Isanti Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions
this evening through Friday night will make travel nearly
impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and
a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when
you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your
vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
featured
Evers: Wisconsin monitoring TikTok, no plans for a ban
MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday that his administration is keeping a close eye on state devices that use TikTok, a popular social media app that national lawmakers proposed banning just a day earlier.
Evers told the Wisconsin State Journal that his office is in frequent contact with the FBI and emergency management officials to make sure the app doesn't pose a security risk, but the governor said he isn't looking to outlaw the platform on state devices.
