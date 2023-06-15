MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday in a newspaper report that he won't sign the state budget if Republican lawmakers follow through on their plan to cut funding for the state university system's diversity officers, escalating a bitter fight over dollars for the state campuses.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he wants to cut $32 million from the UW System in the state's 2023-25 budget, an amount he said is equal to what the system spends on diversity officers. He said during a news conference Wednesday that diversity efforts have become liberals' "new religion" and tax dollars shouldn't be used to help them.

