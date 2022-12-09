MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday he's launching a statewide "Doing the Right Thing" listening session tour, including a virtual meeting on Wednesday, to hear directly from Wisconsinites on the issues that matter to them as he prepares his 2023-25 executive budget. Topics covered in the sessions include pressing issues facing Wisconsinites and their families: addressing rising costs and national inflation; supporting kids and public schools; ensuring healthcare is affordable and accessible; investing in high-speed internet and the state’s infrastructure and transportation systems; conservation and protecting natural resources; and bolstering the state's workforce and building an economy that works for everyone.
“The best part of my job as governor is getting out of the Capitol and listening to Wisconsinites, whether it's at their homes or businesses, at their schools, in their farm fields, nursing homes, or at listening sessions like these,” Evers said. “Since taking office, we’ve hosted conversations regularly to hear directly from the people about the challenges we face and the kind of future we want to build for our state. These conversations have guided our work, from developing our priorities every day to preparing a budget that reflects the will of the people of this state. I can't wait to get to hear from folks and families in the weeks and months ahead about the issues they care about most.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.