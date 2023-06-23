MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has signed into law a package of housing bills designed to address Wisconsin’s ongoing housing shortage. Among the proposals is Assembly Bill 264 – now Act 14 – which Rep. Dave Armstrong (R-Rice Lake) had introduced.

“I am ecstatic that the governor has signed these housing bills into law,” Armstrong said. “Wisconsin isn’t producing enough housing to meet demand, and it’s a statewide problem. Urban and rural, Republican and Democrat — everywhere is feeling the crunch, and people are getting priced out of the housing market.”

  

