...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT SATURDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through
11 PM CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.
Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has signed into law a package of housing bills designed to address Wisconsin’s ongoing housing shortage. Among the proposals is Assembly Bill 264 – now Act 14 – which Rep. Dave Armstrong (R-Rice Lake) had introduced.
“I am ecstatic that the governor has signed these housing bills into law,” Armstrong said. “Wisconsin isn’t producing enough housing to meet demand, and it’s a statewide problem. Urban and rural, Republican and Democrat — everywhere is feeling the crunch, and people are getting priced out of the housing market.”
