MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is promising to veto any flat income tax cut plan passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, favoring instead his proposal to reduce taxes for the middle class by 10%.

Evers, in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, came out against an idea being floated by Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu that would tap part of the state's projected $6.6 billion budget surplus to move toward a flat income tax rate.

