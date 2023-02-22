...WINTER STORM WITH DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY...
.This second round will be more widespread and continuous than the
first, beginning early Wednesday afternoon and continuing through
Thursday morning with an additional 8 to 12 inches snow
accumulation expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 10
to 18 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to east
axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and
into west central Wisconsin.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of
Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine
with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the highest wind
speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as
45 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and
northwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM
CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
featured
Evers joins 19 Democratic governors calling for expanded abortion access
Gov. Tony Evers has joined 19 governors in the newly formed Reproductive Freedom Alliance, a group that pledges to protect and expand abortion access after the legality of abortion was kicked back to the states following the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.
While the group, led by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is officially nonpartisan, only Democrats have signed on so far. Evers is the only governor representing a state with no abortion access.
