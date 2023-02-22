Gov. Tony Evers has joined 19 governors in the newly formed Reproductive Freedom Alliance, a group that pledges to protect and expand abortion access after the legality of abortion was kicked back to the states following the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

While the group, led by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is officially nonpartisan, only Democrats have signed on so far. Evers is the only governor representing a state with no abortion access.

