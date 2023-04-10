Gov. Tony Evers visits Eau Claire

Gov. Tony Evers and UW-EC Chancellor James Schmidt talk to a room full of guests during the Budget Recommendations to Strengthen State’s Healthcare Workforce visit on Monday.

 Photo by Branden Nall/Leader-Telegram

EAU CLAIRE — Gov. Tony Evers stopped at UW-Eau Claire on Monday, visiting with health care students while urging for more funding for health care programs across the state.

"Budgets are a reflection of our priorities as a state," Evers told the crowd of university students and faculty.

