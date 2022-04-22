FRANKLIN — Gov. Tony Evers celebrated Earth Day at the Indian Community School in Franklin by signing Executive Order #161 to create the Office of Environmental Justice at the state Department of Administration. The Office of Environmental Justice will work in collaboration with the Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy to facilitate collaboration across state agencies to provide strategies to promote environmentally just policies and prevent disparate outcomes in communities across the state while engaging with farmers and rural communities, communities of color, Tribal Nations, state and local partners, and low-income populations, among other key stakeholders.
Creating an Office of Environmental Justice was initially recommended by the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change. The task force convened a diverse coalition of representatives from agriculture, business, Tribal Nations, utility companies, labor groups, youth, and other industries and communities from across the state to develop recommendations to combat the climate crisis in Wisconsin. Based on this recommendation, Evers included the creation of the Office of Environmental Justice in his 2021-23 biennial budget proposal. The provision was removed from the final budget by Republicans in the Legislature. The creation of the Office of Environmental Justice was again recommended by the Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy in the state’s first-ever Clean Energy Plan, released earlier this week.
