Enliven Med Spa owner publishes book on healing from trauma

Tammy Sevals has published a book on healing from trauma.

 Photo submitted

Tammy Sevals is now a published author as well as owner of Enliven Med Spa of Rice Lake. Her paperback book, titled “The Book of Love and Light and Healing Trauma,” launched live on June 9 with the electronic version available on Amazon’s Kindle. The print version is available at her business in the Medical Arts Building on the north end of Main Street in Rice Lake.

The mother of five who is engaged to her soulmate dedicates the book to her parents — Cameron’s Darrel and Marlys Robinson of Lefse Lane fame — “for being the light in the dark.”

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments