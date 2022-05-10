Lentz Steam Engine

Hungry Hollow Steam and Gas Engine Club volunteers work on dismantling the roof over the Lentz Steam Engine at Stout-Knapp Park in Rice Lake. The engine will be moving to Hungry Hollow.

 Photo by Michelle Jensen

The Lentz Steam Engine currently stationed at Stout-Knapp Park in Rice Lake will soon be chugging down the road to a new home at Hungry Hollow Steam and Gas Engine Club grounds.

According to a Barron County news release, the engine has been residing next to the dam since the 1990s after being restored by several local steam engine enthusiasts.

