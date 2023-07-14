The Dean’s List Orchestra is partnering with the Rice Lake Elks Lodge to bring the big band sound to Elk members and their guests on Thursday, July 27, from 6-9 p.m. Reservations are encouraged.

The event is for listening as well as dancing and will take place in the banquet hall with a summertime buffet including dessert served for $15 (tax and tip included). A cash bar will be available; doors will open at 5 p.m.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments