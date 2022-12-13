School Board hears robots are invading K4-5 classrooms

Erin Johnson helps a young student in Miss Rogers' 4K class to touch code the robots to reach the farm animals in the farm field.

 Photo submitted

At a brief meeting Monday evening, the Rice Lake Board of Education heard a report from Erin Johnson and Brittany Ahlberg on how they are introducing robotics in the younger grades in the school district.

Ahlberg said they brainstormed with high school robotics instructor Jeremy "Pete" Peterson on how to introduce robotics and coding to 4K-5 grade levels as a way to teach problem-solving and teamwork skills and integrate it throughout the curriculum.

