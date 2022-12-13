School Board hears robots are invading K4-5 classrooms

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and
west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Erin Johnson helps a young student in Miss Rogers' 4K class to touch code the robots to reach the farm animals in the farm field.
At a brief meeting Monday evening, the Rice Lake Board of Education heard a report from Erin Johnson and Brittany Ahlberg on how they are introducing robotics in the younger grades in the school district.
Ahlberg said they brainstormed with high school robotics instructor Jeremy "Pete" Peterson on how to introduce robotics and coding to 4K-5 grade levels as a way to teach problem-solving and teamwork skills and integrate it throughout the curriculum.
