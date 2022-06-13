At its meeting Monday, the Rice Lake Board of Education heard a preliminary budget report, approved staff changes and recognized fourth term outstanding students at the high school.

Business manager Pat Blackalelr said the key word is preliminary, since the district won't know how much revenue it will receive from the state until October. He said board approval of the budget at this point gets the process going.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments