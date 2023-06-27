Rice Lake High School has announced Outstanding Student Achievement Awards for the fourth term. Chosen by the faculty, the criterion used in the process includes cooperation, effort, attitude and dedication to the individual discipline.

Listed by subject, the students include: art, Eliana Sheplee and Ayla Zuzek; health, Elleanor Hietala; business education, Emily Scheu; family/consumer, Aalehya Johnson; language arts, Isabella Wallin; mathematics, Ava Anderson and Daniel Cluppert; music, Eliska Kotz; physical education, Morgan Musil; science, Tag Saffert; social studies, Kaylee Zehm; world languages, Isabella Wallin and Autumn Fisher; agriculture, Mindy Barta; technology education, Gavin Gowin; and WOW, Ryan Parker.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments