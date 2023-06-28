As of July 1, the police school liaison officer position that is contracted through the city of Rice Lake will be included in the school district’s Community Services Fund rather than its general fund. The action was taken Monday by the Rice Lake Board of Education.

The communitywide benefit that comes with the change is that the officer can schedule visits with students throughout the district including private, homeschool and expelled students.

  

