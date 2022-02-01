The Rice Lake Education Foundation has chosen three recipients for annual grants. Since established in 1996, only interest earned is spent on grants, which have ranged from $375 to $2,500.
Receiving a grant of $1,915 was the VEX Robotics Tournament that was hosted by the robotics team at Rice Lake High School. Co-advisor Steve Adams, along with students Ivo Morey and Ben Nuebel, gave a robotics demonstration at the Jan. 10 meeting of the Rice Lake School Board.
Ann McMenamin, a teacher at Rice Lake Middle School, received a $1,196 grant for Argument Driven Inquiry Learning Hub, which is a library of investigations teachers and students can access to supplement our science curriculum. The program uses a phenomena approach. The investigation includes videos, articles and simulation that can be integrated into Google Classroom.
A grant in the amount of $1,964 for STEM Extensions Across the Curriculum went to St. Joseph School teacher Auriana Hyllested, assisted by Jeremy Peterson. The funds will be used to help students in Grades 3-8 gain access to activities in robotics, 3D printing and microprocessor programming.
The Education Foundation of Rice Lake is an independent, not-for-profit organization whose purpose is to help the Rice Lake School District teachers and students excel in programs that are not funded by public tax dollars.
