Since 1974, National Catholic Schools Week is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. It starts the last Sunday in January and runs all week, which in 2022 is Jan. 30 – Feb. 5.
The theme for National Catholic Schools Week 2022 is Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service. Schools typically observe the annual celebration week with Masses, open houses and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members. Through these events, schools focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to our church, our communities and our nation.
The schedule of events for Catholic Schools Week at St. Joseph School in Rice Lake includes the following:
• Sunday, Jan. 30: Pancake breakfast from 7:30-11:30 a.m. at the St. Joseph Church basement; 9 a.m. Mass at St. Joseph, led by SJS students.
• Monday, Jan. 31: Wear your Wacky Wardrobe day, also known as Mix and Match day.
• Tuesday, Feb. 1: Dress up in your favorite era/heritage.
• Wednesday, Feb. 2: Class Color day, breakfast with your teacher in each classroom, and an On Fire for Jesus event from 1-2:30 p.m. in the school gym.
• Thursday, Feb. 3: Sports day. Preschool and kindergarten preview night and the Knights of Columbus free throw contest in the gym, both at 6 p.m.
• Friday, Feb. 4: Spartan Spirit/Black and Gold day. Mass with the bishop at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church with hospitality for alumni, parents.
