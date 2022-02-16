Board of Education accepts helmet donation, approves instrument purchase

The Rice Lake Board of Education approved a $3,000 anonymous donation of hockey helmets and a $11,515 purchase of band instruments among other business at its Feb. 14 meeting.
The Warrior Hockey Program recently received a $3,000 anonymous donation from a community member to go toward the purchase of 25 team helmets. This donation will cover nearly half of the cost. The other half of the cost will be covered by the high school athletic budget. This purchase will allow each player to be issued a helmet to be returned at the end of each season.
The purchase of four tubas and one bass trombone was approved at the request of band instructor Adam Bever, who gave the board two options — lease to own or purchase. The Music Boosters donated $1,500 to the expense with the school district to pay the remaining balance of the $13,015 expense.
In other action, board members approved Steve Adams to teach an overload for the third term, Jan. 25-April 1. The overload is due to support math needs for students that previously failed courses in distance learning due to COVID.
It also approved raising substitute pay for teachers and paraprofessionals as recommended at a previous meeting. Retroactive to Jan. 1, substitute teachers will now receive base pay of $125/full day to increase to $150/full day and $65/half day to increase to $80/half day after five days worked in a school year. Likewise, paraprofessionals will now receive $100/full day to increase to $110/full day and $55/half day to increase to $60/half day after five days worked in a school year. All substitutes would be given the option of a free lunch, which is new for paraprofessionals.
In other business, the School Board:
• Accepted the resignations of Terri Leal, World Language/Spanish teacher at the high school after 26 years; Carolyn VanNatta, Title 1 reading teacher at Haugen, Hilltop and Tainter elementaries, after 16 years; Betty Ashlin, fifth-grade teacher at the middle school, after 30 years; Connie Schullo, ceramics teachers at high school/art teacher at Hilltop after 24 years; Taylor Hanvelt, eighth grade social studies teacher; and Gregg Kurzynski, archery coach at the middle school.
• Approved the hiring of Luke Boehnlein and Kathleen Grube as special education teachers, Samuel Broten as a network technician; Jeanne Schullo, as an academic support aide; Terry Otradovec and Deb Campbell as high school and middle school archery coaches respectively; and Jackie Beise, as head softball coach.
• Commended James Wyngaard, director of Rice Lake Community Media, for his dedication to providing media coverage for district board meetings, sports, concerts and other events.
• Heard from Gerry Miller that "way too many children are missing way too much school" for having to quarantine due to close contacts. "I'm urging you, do something," he said in part. "You guys are the leaders here."
