MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin man will spend three years on probation for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich in Washington, D.C., sentenced Kevin Daniel Loftus of Eau Claire to three years' on probation on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

