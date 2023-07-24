...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN UNTIL
NOON ON TUESDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Tuesday. This advisory includes all of Wisconsin except the far
southwest.
In west central Wisconsin, the following counties are included in
the Air Quality Alert. Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.
Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Law enforcement on duty Sunday afternoon at the Barron County Fair gathered by the bald eagle carving as it was placed near the flag poles at the Barron County Fairgrounds. From left are Darren Hodek, Chris Allen, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald and carver Leesa Syryczuk.
Photo by Ruth Erickson
The eagle as it looked on the first day of the fair as chain saw artist Leesa Syryczuk began the carving's transformation.
A bald eagle with a 10-foot wing span landed in the flag pole area of the Barron County Fairgrounds late Sunday afternoon as part of the fair's finale. In front of the painted pine eagle is a Wisconsin-shaped cutout that is striped black and white with one thin blue line. On stones are the numbers 608 and 614 in tribute to Chetek Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Officer Hunter Scheel who died this spring in the line of duty.
The carver is Leesa Syryczuk of Thorp, who had scrolled eagles on the back of benches before but had never made a life-sized eagle carving. She thought the five-day run of the Barron County Fair would be a good time to try it.
