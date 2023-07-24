A bald eagle with a 10-foot wing span landed in the flag pole area of the Barron County Fairgrounds late Sunday afternoon as part of the fair's finale. In front of the painted pine eagle is a Wisconsin-shaped cutout that is striped black and white with one thin blue line. On stones are the numbers 608 and 614 in tribute to Chetek Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Officer Hunter Scheel who died this spring in the line of duty.

The carver is Leesa Syryczuk of Thorp, who had scrolled eagles on the back of benches before but had never made a life-sized eagle carving. She thought the five-day run of the Barron County Fair would be a good time to try it.

  

