EAA Chapter offers free airplane rides

An EAA pilot explains how to prepare for the safety of flight.

 Photo submitted

Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 631 will offer free Young Eagle flights to youths, ages 8-17, weather permitting in June at the following locations:

• June 3: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chetek Airport, 645 Lakeview Drive

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments