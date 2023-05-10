140 years agoIn 1883: The boys are beginning to toss around the baseball, which may result in a game one of these days. — Rumors are rife regarding the presence of smallpox here.

130 years agoIn 1893: Ex-postmaster Wangnild is in the hardware trade. — The poll tax is due and street commissioner Morrison is ready to receive the same.

