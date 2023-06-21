140 years agoIn 1883: Boehmer’s meat market building is up and enclosed. — The spring term of high school closed Friday. — An Episcopal sewing society was formed in this village last Thursday.

130 years agoIn 1893: O.E. Wangnild has opened a hardware store in the former post office building. — Robert Phillips and Ettie Stevens, both of this city, were married Tuesday by Judge R.M. Angel.

  

